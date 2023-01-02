Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan discuss film Hey Ram, India-China; target PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with actor-politician Kamal Haasan in Delhi on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra and discussed a plethora of topics- ranging from Mahatma Gandhi, the film ‘Hey Ram’, issues with China and the West.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief joined Gandhi on the yatra in Delhi a few days back. He said, he joined the Rahul-Gandhi-led march as it was his “duty as an Indian” to voice his anguish against what is happening today in the country.

“This 2,800 km is nothing... you have walked through sweat, tears and blood literally,” Haasan said, adding, “You are doing exactly what Gandhiji did and that was to understand the nation before fighting for it.”

Haasan said, “The reason I want to celebrate your walk is that you are reaching out to the people instead of standing on a podium and lecturing. That is very commendable from your side. “

Shedding light on his perception of Mahatma Gandhi and how it had changed over time, Haasan mentioned, “My father was a Congressman but my environment made me a bitter critic of Gandhiji when I was in my teens. My father just told me to read history. Around 24-25, I discovered Gandhiji on my own and I have become a fan. I made ‘Hey Ram’ to actually correct myself and say sorry where I played a parallel assassin wanting to kill Gandhiji.”

When asked by Rahul about the Tamil culture and language and why there was a discrepancy, Hassan said, “It means the same to be wanting to be a Maharashtrian or Telugu or a Malayali. But some people think it is an island with a parochial mindset and language chauvinism. Everyone is proud of their language. At a particular point, Tamil people felt apathy from the centre which happens from time to time and it is happening now too but that’s not permanent.”

Asked about China and the current security situation in India by Hassan, Rahul said, “Security has become a holistic thing in the 21st century. Security is not always compromised near borders, we can get attacked by cyber weapons or the use of the media. So in the 21st century, one has to have a global view of security and that is exactly where our government has gone and miscalculated it.”

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, “China has taken almost 2,000 sq km of our territory but the PM has not said anything. Even the military noted that the Chinese are sitting in our territory but not according to the PM. This sends a very clear message to China i.e ‘We (China) can do what we want’ and India will not respond.”

“China knows that India is dealing with internal issues and confusion and a lack of harmony and they can do whatever they want,” Rahul added.

Rahul went on to link the Russia-Ukraine war with the emerging problems between India and China, and mentioned how Russia did not appreciate Ukraine’s relationship with the West - and that they would ‘alter their geography.’

He said, “This is the exact principle that can be applied in India. The Chinese are telling us to be careful. I can see is them building a platform for this kind of approach. When Indians fight Indians when the economy does not work and when there is joblessness then external opponents can take advantage of the situation.”

Taking a jibe at the ‘West’, Rahul said they are ‘flabby’ and were ‘living in opulence’ while affirming that Indians knew how to struggle and could be like China to be hailed as the ‘producer of the world’.

On the economic front, he said, “I don’t believe that the West can take on the Chinese. I believe only India can take on China.”

“The West has a space of high-end manufacturing and the latest technology and they dominate in that region but I don’t think they can compete with China on large-scale manufacturing and blue-collar work,” Rahul voiced.

Both leaders also discussed politics in depth. Rahul while clarifying accusations against him for not being election centric said, “..Of course, one has to fight elections and take them seriously but there is another role of bringing people together by listening and being affectionate and that is very important.”

Hassan too criticized the political system for still tending to a monarchical type of approach. “People should participate in politics and not necessarily electoral politics. Politicians should understand that it is not only about number crunching.”

He added, “We are a very young democracy but there is a reminiscence of a monarchy. Politicians want loyalty and they want to be treated like a king.”

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which began on September 7 in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari has so far covered 2,800 kilometres through 10 states and is currently in Delhi.