Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Kharge congratulate Argentina on World Cup win, praise Messi-Mbappe's performance

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge congratulate Argentina on World Cup win, praise Messi-Mbappe's performance

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 07:30 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatris watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match between Argentina and France on a screen set up at their yatra camp site in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Rahul Gandhi shared this photo from World Cup final yesterday while congratulating Argentina for a thrilling victory.(Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)
PTI |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated Argentina on their thrilling victory in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday with Gandhi saying the match showed yet again how sports unites sans boundaries.

Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappe scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Congress president Kharge also congratulated Argentina for a superb performance and becoming the FIFA World Cup champions. "Great play by Messi who lived up to the expectations of millions of fans and a special mention for Mbappe who inspired France on a great comeback!" he said on Twitter.

Also Read | 'Sports is beyond boundaries': Kiren Rijiju celebrates Argentina FIFA win

Gandhi, in a tweet, said,"What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions!"

"FIFA World Cup Final shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries!" he said.

Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatris watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match between Argentina and France on a screen set up at their yatra camp site in Dausa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge bharat jodo yatra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP