Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging the validity of Rahul Gandhi's return as Lok Sabha MP

Sep 05, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was reinstated after his conviction for defamation was put on hold by the apex court earlier.

A petition has been filed in Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the validity of Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament as Lok Sabha MP. Challenging the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification on the reinstating of the Congress leader's membership, the plea said once a lawmaker loses his office following a conviction by a court of law, he can't return as an MP before the acquittal of all the charges.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(HT_PRINT)
Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in a criminal defamation case which led his disqualification as a parliamentarian as per the Representation of People Act, 1951. However, the apex court later put a stay on his conviction following which his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated.

The petition was filed by a Lucknow-based advocate who sought quashing of the Secretariat's notification reinstating Gandhi's membership. The plea mentioned that after being awarded two years' of imprisonment, Lok Sabha Speaker's decision was not right to restore Gandhi's lost membership.

"Rahul Gandhi lost his membership of Lok Sabha when he was convicted for defamation and was awarded two years sentence and as such the Speaker was not right in restoring his membership," the advocate said in the petition.

