Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu at AIIMS Delhi; enquires about RJD supremo’s health

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

A video tweeted by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) showed Gandhi arriving at the hospital to meet the former union minister. An RJD leader told news agency PTI on Friday that Gandhi met Lalu and also enquired about his health from doctors.

Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Union railway minister and former chief minister of Bihar, suffered a fracture on his right shoulder on July 2 as he fell from the stairs at his residence in Patna.

He was initially undergoing treatment at the Paras HMRI hospital in Patna but was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and state health minister Mangal Pandey also met the RJD supremo at the Paras HMRI hospital.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and enquired about the former Bihar CM's health.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to him," RJD spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan told PTI.

Lalu is currently out on bail in fodder scam cases. In June, he obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably to Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

(With PTI inputs)