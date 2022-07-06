Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav in hospital, ‘wish him a speedy recovery’, he says

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Lalu Yadav at Patna's Paras Hospital on Wednesday, where the Rashtriya Janata Dal boss is receiving treatment for a fracture and other injuries sustained after falling down the stairs at his home in the city. Photographs showed Nitish Kumar standing by Lalu Yadav's side while the former chief minister is in bed with an oxygen mask attached to his face.

"Met RJD chief shri Lalu Prasad Yadavji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Lalu Prasad Yadavji a speedy recovery," he said.

Lalu Yadav's son, Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition, was also present.

Tejashwi Yadav later said: "His condition is stable. Everyone knows about his kidney and heart issues... for which treatment was going on in Delhi. Those doctors have his medical history and that is why we're taking him there."

Lalu Yadav is likely to be shifted via air ambulance to Delhi's All India Institute of Medial Studies (AIIMS) later today.

"If situation calls for us to take him to Singapore (for a kidney transplant)... we will. All in politics, even those in other parties, even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, have called to inquire about his health," he told reporters.

PM Modi speaks to Tejashwi Yadav on phone

Earlier today prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tejashwi Yadav about his father's condition. RJD spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan told news agency PTI the prime minister had also wished Lalu Yadav a speedy recovery.

Lalu Yadav, 74, was rushed to Paras Hospital at 3.30 am Monday.

At the time Tejashwi Yadav had said his father's condition was stable and Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP and Lalu's eldest daughter said, "He is doing fine now."

A hospital official told PTI Lalu Yadav had been admitted with 'symptoms… also of other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems'.

Lalu Yadav is out on bail in the five fodder scam cases; the final one was granted by the Jharkhand high court in April.

Last month the court also allowed him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant; his passport was released from court custody to get renewed for this purpose. "After renewal, we would again deposit it with the court and apply for its release whenever he gets an appointment for treatment abroad," his lawyer said.

With input from PTI

