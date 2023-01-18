‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise before yatra enters J&K for…’: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter the Union territory later this month. The BJP leader accused the Congress of being sympathetic to parties - that supported terrorism and said Gandhi should apologise to the nation- especially the people of the Valley for the "sins committed by his family and party" in the region over the last 70 years, he said.

"Gandhi family and Congress have made historic blunders related to Jammu and Kashmir and are directly responsible for the eruption of terrorism which has consumed thousands of lives. "Before entering J-K, Gandhi should apologise to the nation, especially people of J-K, over the mistakes and sins of the party which it committed over the past 70 years," Raina was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The atrocities committed by the Gandhi-led Congress family cannot be forgotten. There is a long list of how they humiliated and jailed the nationalists who campaigned against its wrong policies," he alleged.

He said Gandhi should also answer why the nation was divided in 1947.

"Major parts of Kashmir and Ladakh are under illegal occupation of Pakistan, while Aksai Chin is under illegal occupation of China. He should tell the people who are responsible for this."

"They have stabbed 'Bharat Mata' in the back. They were sympathetic to the parties who supported terrorism and arrested the nationalist among Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus who tried to unfurl the national flag in Lal Chowk (Srinagar) during their rule," the BJP leader said.

However, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided justice to all sections of society including women who were also being deprived of their rights.

The 3,570-km march from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is said to end on January 26 in Srinagar after the Republic Day celebrations. Parties across several political spectrums have been invited to join the Yatra’s mega rally in Srinagar on the same day.

