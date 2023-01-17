Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Punjab, man tries to hug him. Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security was apparently breached during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday as a man rushed and tried to hug him before being pulled away by party workers.

In the 12-second video shared by news agency ANI, a man wearing an orange jacket could be seen running towards Gandhi as he was marching. He tried to hug the Congress leader, who appears taken aback, but was soon pulled away by security personnel present in the march.

#WATCH | Punjab: A man tried to hug Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur, was later pulled away by workers.



Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Punjab's Tanda on Tuesday morning. The Punjab leg of the party's pan India march began last week on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Senior leaders of the party, including its Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary, and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra on Tuesday. It will halt for the night at Mukerian.

The yatra is expected to conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

