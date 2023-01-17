Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Punjab, man tries to hug him. Video

Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Punjab, man tries to hug him. Video

Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Punjab's Tanda on Tuesday morning. The Punjab leg of the party's pan India march began last week on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Screengrab of the video capturing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security breach in Punjab during Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Twitter)
Screengrab of the video capturing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security breach in Punjab during Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security was apparently breached during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday as a man rushed and tried to hug him before being pulled away by party workers.

In the 12-second video shared by news agency ANI, a man wearing an orange jacket could be seen running towards Gandhi as he was marching. He tried to hug the Congress leader, who appears taken aback, but was soon pulled away by security personnel present in the march.

Senior leaders of the party, including its Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary, and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra on Tuesday. It will halt for the night at Mukerian.

The yatra is expected to conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)

