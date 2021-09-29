Rahul Gandhi on 2-day visit to Kerala amid reports of infighting in state Congress unit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on Wednesday for a two-day visit amid growing dissent in the party's state unit. According to those familiar with the development, Gandhi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad today, and his visit is likely aimed at attempting to douse the fire within the Kerala Pradesh Congress unit. Photos posted by the ANI news agency this morning showed the former Congress president arriving at the Calicut airport in Karipur, from where he is set to proceed to Kozhikode and Malappuram later in the day.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has three programmes scheduled for Wednesday at his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections. After staying back at Kozhikode, the Congress leader will be flying back to Delhi on Thursday.

Reports of infighting in state units of Congress have become too frequent in recent days. Firework started in the faction-ridden party with the appointment of new party president K Sudhakaran, a tough leader from Communist heartland Kannur and opposition leader VD Satheesan, sidelining two powerful blocs led by former CM Oommen Chandy and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala who ruled the party for more than one and a half-decade. Problems aggravated after the DCC presidents’ list was released last month.

Also Read | Congress leader Sudheeran quits AICC, days after resigning from pac in Kerala

Two days after he quit the party’s political affairs committee (PAC), sulking Congress leader VM Sudheeran on Monday announced his resignation from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the second-highest decision-making body of the party after the Congress Working Committee. While Sudheeran, former PCC chief and five-time MP, did not disclose reasons behind his sudden decision leaders close to him said he was not happy with the functioning of new PCC chief K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan.

There are complaints that decisions are taken unanimously, and senior leaders are often ignored. It is yet to be seen if Rahul Gandhi's imminent visit to the state will quell the dissent within the party unit, but those in the know say that the former Congress chief may speak to both Sudhakaran and Satheesan in the hopes of settling things.