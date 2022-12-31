Rahul Gandhi on Akhilesh, Mayawati: 'I know that...rishta toh hai'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there is a connection with Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in the journey against hatred. Bharat Jodo Yatra is open to all, Rahul Gandhi said adding that he won't comment on who will be joining and not. "Hatred and love are diametrically opposite...But many people want to spread love. I know Akhilesh ji and Mayawati ji don't want hatred. Rishta toh hai..." Read: Congress invites BJP leader, ex-UP deputy CM to Bharat Jodo Yatra. He says...

The comment comes as Akhilesh Yadav recently said he will not join the yatra as the Congress and the BJP are the same.

"Everyone knows that BJP and Congress are not the same. Because had it been the case, then Narendra Modi would not have wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Is he then asking for a BJP-mukt Bharat. But Akhilesh ji has the freedom to say what he feels," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If you see Samajwadi Party, they don't have a national framework. They have a positioning in UP which they have to defend and for that, he may not come to the yatra. But the ideals of Samajwadi Party will not work in Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar. Our work is to provide a national framework to the opposition," Rahul Gandhi said adding that the role of the Congress is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable and respected. “It should be mutual respect. They should respect us and we too,” Rahul Gandhi said.

As Rahul Gandhi addressed a press meet and summarised his Yatra so far, he said he considers BJP as his guru as they show him the way.

On the issue of security, Rahul Gandhi asked the government wants him to do the yatra in a bullet-proof car. "How is this possible? I feel it's just a case being framed against me," Rahul Gandhi said after the CRPF alleged Rahul Gandhi violated security protocol 113 times since 2020.

'Huge undercurrent against BJP'

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I am hearing from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," Rahul Gandhi said.

'I am talking about the govt, not Army'

Commenting on the border issues, Rahul Gandhi again said India's present foreign policy is confused and event-based and the country is paying a heavy price for it. "PM Modi has to publicly tell China that you have come inside our territory and get out. But he is saying that there has been no incursion. This message is going to China," Rahul Gandhi said.

"When I am raising these issues, I am not talking about Army; I am talking about the government. The government can't hide behind the Army, Navy and Air Force," Rahul Gandhi added.

