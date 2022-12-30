Four months after exit, Ghulam Nabi Azad may return to Congress: Report

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had resigned from the party amid high drama four months ago, is likely to return, ANI reported. The talks between Azad and the Congress have also been initiated.



A senior Congress leader told Hindustan Times, "Anything can happen in politics. But we will be really surprised if Azaad saab returns to Congress."

During the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, Azad had said that only Congress can compete with the BJP. The 73-year-old leader, who in his resignation letter had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, said he is not against the Congress policy but had issues with its weak system.

After Azad's statement, Bharat Jodo Yatra convenor Digvijaya Singh is believed to have invited his former colleague to join Rahul Gandhi's march. According to report, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who were with Azad in the rebel group G23, advocated his return to the party and participation in the Yatra. Veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni, has also been assigned the responsibility to bridge the gap between Azad and the Grand Old Party's high command.

Soni has reportedly told the former J&K chief minister to attend the yatra and then talk to Rahul Gandhi. However, Azad has not responded to the Congress.



In an explosive resignation letter, Azad had launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the situation Congress is in today. Accusing the Wayanad MP of insulting senior party leaders, he said that all decisions are taken by Rahul or worse his security guards and PAs.



After quitting the Congress, Azad announced his new outfit called ‘Democratic Azad Party’. However, his new outfit has been jolted with the exits of senior leaders who had left the Congress with Azad.



Former J&K chief minister Tara Chand along with ex-minister Manohar Lal Sharma and ex-MLA Balwan Singh were expelled by Azad on December 22 on charges of hobnobbing with the Grand Old Party, PTI reported.

More than 100 office bearers and founding members of the DAP announced their resignation from the party in support of the three leaders.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

HT News Desk