Rahul Gandhi on US general's Ladakh comment: 'Govt betraying India'

Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government amid speculation over Chinese infrastructure buildup along the India border, a day after the centre assured that it has taken adequate steps to safeguard territorial integrity in the face of the development. "China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the government is betraying India (sic)," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

In his tweet, he shared a comment in report by a US general on the Chinese infra buildup along the border. General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, on Wednesday, speaking about the Line of Actual Control, had said: “The [Chinese] activity level is eye-opening. Some of the infrastructure being created in the PLA’s Western Theatre Command is alarming. One has to ask the question ‘why’, and get a response as to what are their intentions.”

The US general, while on a four-day visit to India, had met army chief General Manoj Pande. The LAC is the de-facto border between India and China.

But the comments sparked sharp reactions from opposition. “We need US General to tell us that the situation in Ladakh from the Chinese preparations and activities is ‘alarming’ and ‘eye-opening’ because our vocal PM has forgotten how to pronounce China,” AIMIM's Asaddudin Owaisi said on Thursday.

“It is sad that my questions on the subjects were denied in Parliament and no discussion has taken place on the Chinese border activities. That a foreigner has to tell us this in Delhi should shame the government,” he had added.

Amid opposition attacks, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Baghchi said on Thursday: “The government of India has taken various measures in recent years to develop infrastructure along border areas. The government takes all adequate, appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity, sovereignty."

However, the comments by the US general have been rejected by Beijing. "Some US officials have pointed fingers and sought to fan the flame and drive a wedge between the two countries. This is disgraceful. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

(With inputs from ANI)

