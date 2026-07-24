Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders slam DU's advisory urging students to ‘stay away’ from Jantar Mantar: ‘How dare you’

Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday slammed the Delhi University's advisory asking students to “stay away” from the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Rahul Gandhi said the advisory was attempting to “threaten students”, adding that the university would be “held accountable.” (HT Photo/ Arvind Yadav)

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In a post on X on Friday, Rahul said the advisory was attempting to “threaten students”, adding that the university would be “held accountable.”

“How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes,” the Congress MP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The University of Delhi had asked students and faculty members to refrain from participating in any “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations” at Jantar Mantar. It further warned that such activities could invite legal action and adversely affect students' academic and professional futures. ‘Campuses have sprung more revolutions…’: What the Oppn leaders said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The University of Delhi had asked students and faculty members to refrain from participating in any “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations” at Jantar Mantar. It further warned that such activities could invite legal action and adversely affect students' academic and professional futures. ‘Campuses have sprung more revolutions…’: What the Oppn leaders said {{/usCountry}}

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Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticised the university for “scaring students into submission”, saying college campuses have “sprung more revolutions than armies.” “Come on @UnivofDelhi ! You’re listening to this criminally culpable govt’s diktats & scaring students into submission? A govt who has ruined future of 7.5 crore students in past 10 years? Campuses have sprung more revolutions than armies. Hum dekhenge…” Moitra said.

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Swaraj India founder and political activist Yogendra Yadav also joined in on the criticism, saying a “premier university” was “threatening” its faculty and students regarding their academics and profession.

“Here is a premier public university of India threatening its students and faculty that being at Jantar Mantar could seriously impact their “academic progress and professional opportunities”! The same University that is fighting a legal battle to hide the identity of its most illustrious student!” Yadav said in a post on X.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the university, saying, “Have some shame Delhi University.”

‘Please exercise responsibility…’: JNU issues advisory

The Jawaharlal Nehru University also issued an advisory, asking its “epistemic community” to “act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety.” “In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” JNU said in its official X handle.

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It urged the faculty and students “to exercise responsibility” on social media, saying violations may lead to legal actions under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct.

“You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship,” JNU said.

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