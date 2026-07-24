Rahul Gandhi shows student's wounds on camera, claims pellet guns used during Jantar Mantar protest

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government as he alleged the use of pellet guns on the student protesters in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi said the government had “attacked the future” of the country. (Handout via PTI)

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In an attempt to back his claim, Gandhi brought before the public a student who reportedly suffered injuries to his eye.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Rahul said that the pellet guns had been used while the student was protesting holding the Indian Tricolour, and claimed the youth who was allegedly hit had lost vision in one eye.

“You're saying pellet guns were used. But I want to explain when the pellet gun was used? The pellet gun was used when my brother was holding the Indian tricolor. He was protesting peacefully with the Indian Tricolour. Government has said no pellet gun has been used. Haven't they said it? See this, this is a pellet gun… his eye has been damaged, he has lost his vision,” Rahul said, while showing the wounds on the youth's body.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the government had “attacked the future” of the country, claiming that pellet guns and “lathis have been used” on thousands of youths who were protesting, ANI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government had “attacked the future” of the country, claiming that pellet guns and “lathis have been used” on thousands of youths who were protesting, ANI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Youth worked hard for police recruitment exam, but paper got leaked’

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The Congress MP claimed that the youth was protesting peacefully because he had prepared for the police recruitment examinations, but the paper had been leaked.

“What is he doing – peacefully protesting because his paper had been leaked. He had given an exam for police recruitment, worked hard, and then one day he was told the paper has been leaked,” ANI cited Rahul as saying.

He claimed that lakhs of youths had suffered the same fate, saying their parents had “worked hard to give them this opportunity.” The Lok Sabha LoP reiterated the demands of the students and youths.

“They have only three demands. First – the education minister because of whom this has happened must be sacked, second – those who have used pellets and lathis on our future must face legal action, and third – Narendra Modi ji, who is operating the system, must apologise to the youths,” Rahul told reporters.

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Thousands of students took part in the protest march to Parliament on Monday over the alleged irregularities in NEET, during which security personnel deployed tear gas shells and lathi-charge. In a statement later, Delhi Police claimed the crowd was “unruly” and had “repeatedly ignored warnings.” Students and youths have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar for over a month now.

Also Read | After DU, JNU asks students to avoid Jantar Mantar protests citing safety issues

Medical reports of protesters show injuries; CRPF, police silent

While medical reports of some protesters have suggest pellet gun wounds, the Delhi Police officially denied using pellet or rubber guns. However, a senior police official said, “The RAF has anti-riot gear that includes a pellet gun. They may have carried it during the protest but we can’t comment on CRPF and their weapons.”

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The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – of which the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is a part – refused to comment. “RAF is mandated to carry anti riot gear that includes pellet guns. They may have used it to control crowds,” a senior CRPF official said, requesting anonymity.

HT saw the medico-legal case (MLC) report of Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old woman from Gurugram, and a 28-year-old reporter who had suffered injuries during the protest.

Toppo’s MLC – issued by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital – mentioned that she suffered “a suspected gunshot injury”, while the reporter's MLC – issued by Safdarjung Hospital – showed injuries on the man’s waist and hands and called it “pellet injury marks”.