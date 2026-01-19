Edit Profile
    Rahul Gandhi presents Priyadarshini Award to 98-year-old literary icon M Leelavathy

    At 98, M Leelavathy emphasized the significance of secularism and expressed faith in the Gandhi family's leadership.

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 5:48 PM IST
    PTI
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday presented the 'Priyadarshini Literary Award' to veteran writer, educationist and literary critic M Leelavathy (98) here.

    “I see India safe in the hands of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” M Leelavathy said as she donated the Priyadarshini Award prize money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. (@INCIndia)
    She has won several awards including the Sahitya Akademi Award for her literary works. Born in Guruvayur, she currently lives in Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district.

    Rahul said Leelavathy is an icon not only for Kerala but for the entire country.

    “It is really inspiring that she wakes up at 3 am, writes and reads at this age,” he said.

    He also said that he was impressed by her comments on the “culture of silence”, adding that he understood the culture of silence as a culture of cowardice.

    “All over the country we see people who think something and believe something, but have no courage to say it. Great nations are not made on silence. They are made on expressing their opinion,” he said.

    He said the culture of silence is based on greed.

    “It doesn’t matter as long as I get what I need. I can watch people being humiliated, murdered and killed. As long as I am okay, everything is okay,” he said about the danger of silence.

    Gandhi said that like many great personalities, Leelavathy is simple and humble.

    “I could see the spirit of Kerala in her. She does everything alone and does not need anyone’s help,” he said. Accepting the award, Leelavathy thanked Rahul.

    She spoke about secularism and recalled former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying she admired her courage and personality.

    She also remembered Rajiv Gandhi and said his qualities were inherited by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

    She said she was happy that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi represented the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

    “I see India safe in the hands of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” she said. Leelavathy donated the prize money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

