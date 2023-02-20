Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka ride snowball in Kashmir | Watch

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a snowmobile while on a brief vacation in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A video shared by the Congress' youth wing chief BV Srinivas showed the two motoring down the ski resort's snowy slopes. Priyanka Gandhi was driving as the video began and switched places with Rahul - on the passenger seat - after some time.

Last week Gandhi was spotted getting skiing lessons down Gulmarg's slopes, and taking a cable car ride - for what media reports called a 'perfect vacation' after his gruelling 3,000+ km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Srinagar in J&K.

Gandhi - who this month delivered a fierce speech in Parliament's Budget session targeting prime minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the Gautam Adani-Hindenburg financial controversy - refused to take questions from reporters; 'namaskar', was all he said when asked to respond to political questions.

However, before heading downhill, he posed for selfies with a bunch of excited tourists.

"We are lucky to have met shri Rahul Gandhi," one tourist said.

The snowmobile video was shared on the same day Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting of party leaders in J&K and attacked the BJP over the ongoing eviction drive in the union territory, which he said was a 'deliberate move' to divert attention from real issues.

The administration of the UT has launched an eviction drive against what it called land encroachment by 'big landowners' and 'influential' people.

