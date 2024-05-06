Rahul Gandhi promised to overturn Ram Temple verdict: Ex-Congress leader Pramod Krishnam

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised his close aides to overturn the Ayodhya Ram Temple verdict if the party gets elected to power at the Centre. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled from the Congress party, alleged that Rahul cited to his aides how his father, the late Rajiv Gandhi, had overturned the landmark Shah Bano judgment. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

"I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, after getting advice from his wellwisher in America, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress government is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision," Acharya Pramod Krishnam told news agency ANI.

Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore had filed a case, seeking maintenance from her husband after divorce. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour. However, the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government overturned the court's judgment through an Act.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam also talked about the recent resignation of former Congress leader Radhika Khera who claimed that she was insulted for visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said “Whoever is a patriot, a Ram devotee, who believes in Sanatana, cannot stay in Congress. There is a very long list right now, by June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country cannot stay in Congress, whoever sings songs of Pakistan will stay in Congress.”

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was constructed after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Hindu side in a judgement passed on November 9, 2019. The consecration of the temple took place on January 22, 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hundreds of dignitaries, sages, and celebrities from across the country. Since the temple's inauguration, millions of devotees from across the world have been visiting to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.