Rahul Gandhi reaches Puducherry as political crisis brews in union territory

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reached Puducherry on Wednesday to kick-start the party’s election campaign. Gandhi arrived to a warm welcome by Puducherry CM V Narayanasami and many other Congress leaders on Wednesday.

“We welcome our beloved Hon'ble MP Shri. @RahulGandhi ji with warmth, love and support to #Puducherry,” CM V Narayanasami tweeted on Wednesday. Earlier in the day the CM also said that the AFT ground and the Solai nagar beach in Puducherry are being prepared to accommodate Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting organised by the party and an interaction with the fishing community, respectively.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee too welcomed Gandhi by tweeting “Our beloved leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Puducherry. He was received by CM Narayanasami, Congress leader K S Alagiri, MPs and MLAs of Puducherry and other leaders.”

Gandhi’s visit comes amid a political crisis in Puducherry, with the Congress-led government losing majority and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi recalled by the President.

Four MLAs of the Congress party have resigned since January 2021 and the ruling coalition of the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam now has 14 seats in the 33-member assembly. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan has been given the additional responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Amidst this situation, Gandhi is set to begin his party’s campaign rally and is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu beginning next week.

Regarding the arrangements for Gandhi’s visit, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said “We have been focussed on Rahul ji’s visit; we’ll take stock of the situation after his programme.”