IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry today to launch Cong’s election campaign
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry today to launch Cong’s election campaign

On Tuesday, the Congress lost majority in the 33-member assembly after an MLA resigned. Later in the evening, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:37 AM IST

A day after high drama in Puducherry, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in the Union Territory today to launch his party’s campaign for the April- May elections which will be held alongside neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, the Congress government in Puducherry lost majority in the 33-member assembly after yet another MLA resigned. Later in the evening, Kiran Bedi was removed from the post of the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory. This move came days after chief minister V Narayanasamy met President Ramnath Kovind to recall Bedi who he accused of interfering in day-to-day governance. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan, who is a former BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, has been given additional charge of Puducherry.

Also Read | Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Guv, thanks Centre for ‘lifetime experience’

While it was a small win for the chief minister, who called it “a victory for Puducherry people”, trouble for his party is far from over with a spate of resignations and defections. Since January, four MLAs have resigned -- two of whom flew to Delhi and joined the BJP. As of now, the Congress-led alliance, including the DMK, and the Opposition have 14 members each.

In his day-long visit, Rahul Gandhi will meet with fishermen at Papammal Kovil at 11.30am. It will be followed by an interaction with students at Bharathidasan College for Women. After 3pm, he will address a public at AFT Ground. “We have been focussed on Rahul ji’s visit; we’ll take stock of the [ground] situation after his programme,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa. Gandhi will arrive in the Chennai airport and take a chopper to Puducherry, Rao added.

Next week, Gandhi is slated to be in Tamil Nadu for three days in his third visit to the state this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at a presser (HT Archive)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at a presser (HT Archive)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry as Narayanasamy faces defections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Gandhi's visit comes at a time when chief minister V Narayanasamy is facing a number of defections; his close aide and fellow minister A John Kumar of the Congress resigned as MLA on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 AM IST
During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
puducherry assembly election

At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state and UT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP