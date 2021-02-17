Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry today to launch Cong’s election campaign

A day after high drama in Puducherry, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in the Union Territory today to launch his party’s campaign for the April- May elections which will be held alongside neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, the Congress government in Puducherry lost majority in the 33-member assembly after yet another MLA resigned. Later in the evening, Kiran Bedi was removed from the post of the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory. This move came days after chief minister V Narayanasamy met President Ramnath Kovind to recall Bedi who he accused of interfering in day-to-day governance. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan, who is a former BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, has been given additional charge of Puducherry.

While it was a small win for the chief minister, who called it “a victory for Puducherry people”, trouble for his party is far from over with a spate of resignations and defections. Since January, four MLAs have resigned -- two of whom flew to Delhi and joined the BJP. As of now, the Congress-led alliance, including the DMK, and the Opposition have 14 members each.

In his day-long visit, Rahul Gandhi will meet with fishermen at Papammal Kovil at 11.30am. It will be followed by an interaction with students at Bharathidasan College for Women. After 3pm, he will address a public at AFT Ground. “We have been focussed on Rahul ji’s visit; we’ll take stock of the [ground] situation after his programme,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa. Gandhi will arrive in the Chennai airport and take a chopper to Puducherry, Rao added.

Next week, Gandhi is slated to be in Tamil Nadu for three days in his third visit to the state this year.