Rahul Gandhi reaches Puducherry as political crisis brews in union territory
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reached Puducherry on Wednesday to kick-start the party’s election campaign. Gandhi arrived to a warm welcome by Puducherry CM V Narayanasami and many other Congress leaders on Wednesday.
“We welcome our beloved Hon'ble MP Shri. @RahulGandhi ji with warmth, love and support to #Puducherry,” CM V Narayanasami tweeted on Wednesday. Earlier in the day the CM also said that the AFT ground and the Solai nagar beach in Puducherry are being prepared to accommodate Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting organised by the party and an interaction with the fishing community, respectively.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee too welcomed Gandhi by tweeting “Our beloved leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Puducherry. He was received by CM Narayanasami, Congress leader K S Alagiri, MPs and MLAs of Puducherry and other leaders.”
Gandhi’s visit comes amid a political crisis in Puducherry, with the Congress-led government losing majority and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi recalled by the President.
Also read | Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'
Four MLAs of the Congress party have resigned since January 2021 and the ruling coalition of the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam now has 14 seats in the 33-member assembly. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan has been given the additional responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Amidst this situation, Gandhi is set to begin his party’s campaign rally and is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu beginning next week.
Regarding the arrangements for Gandhi’s visit, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said “We have been focussed on Rahul ji’s visit; we’ll take stock of the situation after his programme.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Sweden to host 42-hour digital hackathon to tackle traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist from Belgium, UK plan to eliminate farmer leader: Intelligence Bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital transactions helped reduce corruption: PM Modi at Nasscom event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspicious object found on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir, destroyed
- The suspected material packed in a fruit packing box was later destroyed through a controlled explosion, said a senior police official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi reaches Puducherry as political crisis brews in union territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India pushing ahead with key Kaladan transit project in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to unveil ethanol production incentive policy soon to woo big investors
- Bihar currently produces only 65-75 kilo litres of ethanol per day which are supplied to various oil companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India not short of ideas, needs mentors': PM Modi on developing tier 2 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lingaraj temple priests cite threat to Shivratri as Odisha temple war escalates
- Political analysts said the sparring between the BJD and the BJP over the NMA draft bylaws showed religion was going to be an important issue in the forthcoming polls in Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister
- The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of the minister and his daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India more confident now, can be seen on borders': PM Modi at NASSCOM event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kevadia, Gujarat in March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox