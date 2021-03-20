Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promises to block CAA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam. In the manifesto, the Congress has promised to block the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which triggered massive protests across the country last year, including in Assam. The Congress also promised ₹2,000 per month for every housewife in the state, five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity.

The manifesto focused on "five guarantees" and promised to raise the minimum wages of tea garden workers to ₹365.

Gandhi released the manifesto at the party office in Guwahati. "This is our commitment. You are aware that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that," he said at the press interaction after the release.

"Though the Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is the people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam," Gandhi also said.

Assam is set to go to the assembly election from March 27. The voting will be held in three phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2. The state is currently ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party which is in a direct fight with Congress.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and said it only works for a few industrialists of the country. Addressing a rally in Jorhat, Gandhi claimed that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government rule, gas cylinders' cost was at ₹400. "Now under NDA, it is ₹900. Who benefits from this? Not the poor," said Gandhi in the Jorhat rally. "Only India's 2-3 industrialists. Their taxes, loans are waived off while nothing is being done for you," he also said.

Attacking the ruling government in the state, Gandhi said that the entire Assam has been handed over to "outsiders." He further claimed that the BJP is attacking Assam's culture and said that Congress will "protect the state". "The BJP is attacking Assam's culture, language, history and brotherhood... We will protect you and your culture and identity, eliminate hatred and bring peace," Gandhi told the crowd.