Rahul Gandhi returns from abroad today, may attend Parliament: Report

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi from abroad and is likely to attend Parliament today, ANI reported citing sources. Gandhi's return comes amid an all out Parliament showdown between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over his remarks on Indian democracy in the United Kingdom. The BJP has been demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology for allegedly insulting Parliament and spreading lies. “Today, every Indian citizen demands an apology to the Indian Parliament, which is not mere an amalgamation of the Parliamentarians but is the collective voice of the Indian people, and the Constitutional reflection of the will of the Indian people", Union minister Smriti Irani said. During his interactions in the United Kingdom, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the structures of democracy in India are under attack and there is a full-scale assault on the country's institutions. He also told the British MPs that microphones are ‘turned off’ in Lok Sabha when an opposition MP raises important issues. ALSO READ: In London, Rahul Gandhi calls RSS ‘fascist’; points out reasons for Congress's declineRuckus ensued in both houses of Parliament yesterday due to showdown between the BJP and Congress over Gandhi's remarks. Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, accused the Congress MP of defaming Parliament."I believe this is a very serious issue over which the entire country and members are angry. The defamation of Parliament, the way in which the country's pride has been hurt...The leader who attempted to ruin the country's image, those who attacked the country abroad and spread misconceptions about the country's Parliament...He must apologise over this in the Parliament," he said.ALSO READ: PM Modi's veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi: 'Unfortunate, some people in London…'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament.(Twitter/ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday defended Rahul Gandhi, saying, "I'd like to ask a question to the people demanding an apology (from Rahul Gandhi). PM Modi went to 5-6 countries & humiliated the people of our country & said that being born in India is a sin. Freedom of expression & speech is being weakened. People speaking the truth are being jailed. What is this if not the end of democracy?"

