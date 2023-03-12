PM Modi's veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi: 'Unfortunate, some people in London…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him as he said some people in London questioned India's democracy -- the same land where there is a statue of Guru Basaveshwara. "Today I am at the land of Bhagwan Basaveshwara and I feel fortunate. One of his remarkable contributions was the setting up of the Anubhava Mantapa. The entire world studies this democratic system. And there are many such other things for which we can say that India is not only the largest democracy but the mother of democracy. I was fortunate enough to be invited to London to unveil the statute of Bhagwan Basaveshwara," PM Modi said as he laid foundation stones and dedicated many development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka. PM Modi's veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi: 'Some people in London insult democracy'

“But it is unfortunate that from the soil of London, questions are being raised on Indian democracy. There is no force that can weaken Indian democracy. But despite that, there are constant attempts by some people to attack Indian democracy. These people are insulting Bhagwan Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka and the people of India. Karnataka must stay away from such people,” PM Modi said sounding the poll bugle.

Rahul Gandhi's recent UK tour has been a flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress as in his speeches delivered at a number of events in London, Rahul Gandhi spoke on PM Modi, 'attack of democracy', the China issue etc. In his Cambridge speech as Rahul Gandhi explained why the necessity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was felt, he said democracy in India is under attack and opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in Parliament.

He said PM Modi is destroying the architecture of India and imposing something that India can't absorb. While these statements have drawn flak, Rahul Gandhi said he never insulted India on foreign soil, but it is the prime minister who on foreign trips claims that there has been no progress during the Congress rule.

