Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM to launch projects worth 16,000 crore today

Updated on Mar 12, 2023 11:19 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Sunday to dedicate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth ₹16,000 crore in the state, which includes the inauguration of the ambitious Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to Karnataka on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to Karnataka on Sunday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka to attend multiple programmes in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad on Sunday. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around 16,000 crores, during his visit in which the inauguration of the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway built around a cost of 8,480 crore remains a major highlight. 

In all, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Mysuru – Kushalnagar highway to be built at the cost of around   4130 crores. The project is expected to reduce the travel time between the destinations from 5 hours to only 2.5 hours.

In the multiple events lined up for the PM’s visit to the state today, he will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad which was built at the cost of over 850 crore. 

  • Mar 12, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    PM to lay foundation stone of Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre in Karnataka

    PM Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will lay the foundation stone of Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre to be developed at a cost of about 250 crores, a PMO release stated.

  • Mar 12, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city estimated at 520 crores

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about 520 crores, a PMO release said.

  • Mar 12, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    10 things to know about Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    The Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway costed 8,478 crores to the government and is 118 kms long. Read more.

  • Mar 12, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Newly built 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway's toll price set at 255

    The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today has been built at a cost of about 8,480 crore while its toll price has been set at 255. Check more details.

  • Mar 12, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    In pic: Ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

  • Mar 12, 2023 09:52 AM IST

    Which events are lined up for PM Modi's visit to Karnataka today?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway will also lay the foundation stones of a project worth around Rs. 16,000 crores in the state. Read more.

  • Mar 12, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    PM Modi to dedicate and lay foundation stones of projects worth 16,000 cr

    Projects worth 16,000 crore will be dedicated to the people of Karnataka and the nation by PM Modi on Sunday.

'Why should I speak Hindi?' : Auto driver lashes out at passenger. Video

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST

In the video, when the auto driver asked the passengers to speak in Kannada, one of the passengers said, “No, we will not speak in Kannada, why should we speak in Kannada?”

'Why should I speak Hindi?' : Auto driver lashes out at passenger. (Screegrab from the viral video)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
PM Modi to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way, IIT Dharwad today: 10 points

bengaluru news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 10:22 AM IST

This will be the prime minister’s sixth visit to the state this year where he will lay the foundation stones of projects worth ₹16, 000 crore.

PM Modi to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way, IIT Dharwad today: 10 points
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
K'taka polls: Bommai as BJP campaign chief to limit Yediyurappa’s influence

bengaluru news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 05:12 AM IST

Another Karnataka BJP leader pointed out that there was opposition to Yediyurappa’s appointment as the ECC chief since it would give more powers to his younger son BY Vijayendra, who is considered the BJP veteran’s successor.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership picked chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the campaign committee chief for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. (ANI)
ByArun Dev
Karnataka pourakarmikas to take three day official Singapore trip: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 05:34 PM IST

The first set of workers have already left Singapore on Thursday night along with two officials from the Karnataka government.

Karnataka pourakarmikas to take three day official Singapore trip: Report
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Karnataka: Senior citizens, people with disability to get vote-from-home option

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday announced that all senior citizens above 80 and people with disability will get a vote-from-home option in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24. (For Representation)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 16,000 cr in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 04:00 PM IST

PM Modi will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad which was built at the cost of over Rs. 850 crores. The foundation stone of the institute was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019.

PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 16,000 cr in Karnataka(HT_PRINT)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
The ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway | In Pics

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 03:59 PM IST

Here are stunning pictures of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, an ambitious 10-lane project, which is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow.

Ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Karnataka CM Bommai have been sharing images of the project on social media.
ByYamini C S
Flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport mins after take-off

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:37 PM IST

A Lucknow-bound flight returned to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport minutes after take-off due to a technical snag.

The flight had encountered a "minor technical issue", officials said.(Agency Photo)
ByYamini C S
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. 10 things to know

bengaluru news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The expressway is expected to ease the road travel between two cities and provide a smooth connectivity to the towns between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway. 10 things to know
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Heat wave warning issued over some parts of Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:17 PM IST

Isolated pockets of Karnataka may experience a heat wave till Sunday, with maximum temperatures likely to be above normal by four to five degrees Celsius, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

Average maximum temperature across the state was at 36.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at Uttara Kannada district. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByYamini C S
'I'm not stagnant water, I'm flowing water,' Karnataka Minister Somanna

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 10:24 AM IST

Somanna is said to be mulling exiting the BJP to join the Congress. According to sources, the ruling party has decided not to include Somanna in its election management committee to avoid embarrassment to the party.

V Somanna is said to be mulling exiting the BJP to join the Congress. (HT)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana dies after 'chest pain'

bengaluru news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 01:39 PM IST

KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away early on Saturday morning after suffering from chest pain. He was 61.

R Dhruvanarayana is a former MP from the Chamarajanagar constituency.
ByYamini C S
'No need to give prominence to Mandya MP Sumalatha': Former CM H D Kumaraswamy

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 08:07 AM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said there was no need to give prominence to Mandya MP Sumalatha extending her support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JD(S) second-in-command also dismissed the charges of illegal mining in Mandya district by local MLAs.

Calling Sumalatha a big person, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said big people join big parties. (PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
HC quashes state govt circular ordering board exams for Class 5 and 8

bengaluru news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:29 AM IST

A single judge Karnataka high court bench of justice Pradeep Singh Yerur quashed the circulars issued dated December 12, 2022, December 13, 2022, and January 4, 2023. The bench said, “The state government can follow the procedure and do it for the next academic year.”

The Karnataka high court quashed circulars issued by the state government ordering board exams for students of class 5 and 8 (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Sunday, March 12, 2023
