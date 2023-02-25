Either Modi's or country's…: Cong leader says they meant ‘political kabar’

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked the controversy over 'kabar khudegi' slogan as he said it is either PM Modi's political kabar or that of the country. Congress leaders raised the 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' slogan on the tarmac of the Delhi airport when Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested from the airport on Thursday by the Assam Police. PM Modi reacted to the slogan on Friday as he addressed an election rally in Meghalaya and said while people who have been rejected by the country make 'kabar' chants, people of the country are saying: "Modi tera kamal khilega". Udit Raj defended the 'kabar' slogan and said it meant the political 'kabar' of PM Modi. (HT Photo)

"This is the language of politics. When Modiji talks of 'Congress-mukt bharat', does he mean he will kill every Congress person? This is a way f saying and we too said in the same way. What we meant in the political grave of Modiji, which is very essential if we want the country to prosper. Otherwise, the grave of the country will be dug. There is no other option. See where the country is going," Udit Raj said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera n Friday reacted to PM Modi's comment and said the comments that PM Modi makes don't fit the stature of the prime minister. "PM Modi keeps hearing these strange things and reacting to them. He must understand that he is not the opposition leader and his words reach the world. Why doesn't he talk about unemployment, Adani?" Khera said.

