Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway will also lay the foundation stones of a project worth around Rs. 16,000 crores in the state. After inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru express, the PM will formally lay the foundation stone of Mysuru – Kushalnagar highway. PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 16,000 cr in Karnataka(HT_PRINT)

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Mysuru – Kushalnagar highway is a four-lane highway and will improve the connectivity between Bengaluru and Kushalnagar. “Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours," said a PMO release.

PM Modi will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad which was built at the cost of over Rs. 850 crores. The foundation stone of the institute was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019. The institute currently offers four-year B.Tech programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programmes, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes. PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgradation of Hosapete station for boosting connectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)