Rahul Gandhi reveals why he wore T-shirt for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published on Jan 31, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Selja Kumari during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra district. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

It’s been a constant question since the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into northern India: how was Rahul Gandhi managing to brave the cold in a mere T-shirt?

There was much speculation about this, including speculation, based on photographs that he was wearing a warm vest underneath, apart from critical comments about the T-shirt itself (Gandhi sported what looked like a Burberry in the initial days of the yatra).

On Monday, at the conclusion of the 135-day and 4084-km-long walkathon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gandhi spoke about the T-shirt.

“...Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn’t have food. I thought that if they’re not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn’t wear the same...,” Gandhi said.

To be sure, Gandhi did sport a raincoat in Kathua and a jacket in Kashmir. And on Monday, he wore a traditional pheran and a cap as he addressed a meeting amidst snowfall.

When he started his address, an aide standing behind him offered an umbrella to the Wayanad MP , but Gandhi declined the offer and addressed the rally braving the snowfall amid bone-chilling temperature.

Before the rally, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen playing with snow, a video of which was shared by the former on Twitter. He also threw snowballs at party general secretary KC Venugopal.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
