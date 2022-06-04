Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's ‘Lok Kalyan Marg’ swipe at PM Modi over EPF interest rate cut
india news

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Lok Kalyan Marg’ swipe at PM Modi over EPF interest rate cut

The government has approved 8.1% rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22, an over four-decade low.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his official address after the central government approved a rate cut on provident fund deposits for 2021-22. In March, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decided on an 8.1% interest on provident fund deposits for the last financial year, a downward revision.

EPFO is the state-run retirement fund manager and a popular savings scheme for millions of salaried middle-class Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that keeping the address of the house 'Lok Kalyan Marg' – which literally translates to ‘public welfare road’ – does not bring welfare to the people. The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad alleged that PM Modi has implemented a model of increasing inflation and reducing earnings to “ruin the present and future” of million of employees.

“Keeping the address of the house 'Lok Kalyan Marg' does not bring welfare to the people. The Prime Minister has implemented the 'Increase Inflation, Reduce Earnings' model to ruin the present and future of 6.5 crore employees,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi while sharing a news clip on the downward revision.

The official address of India’s Prime Minister was changed from 7 Race Course Road, or 7 RCR, to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016.

Congress's national spokesperson Pawan Khera also joined Gandhi in the prime minister's criticism, saying that's why he is now building a ‘Modi Mahal’ worth thousands of crores, in an apparent reference to Central Vista Avenue. 

“Seeing his misdeeds, Sahib himself could not digest the name the name ‘Lok Kalyan Marg, that is why he is building a ‘Modi Mahal’ worth thousands of crores for himself,” Khera wrote in Hindi while retweeting Gandhi's post.

