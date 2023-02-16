Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's snowy retreat in J&K's Gulmarg after Bharat Jodo | Video

Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:55 PM IST

In a video by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi, donned in a jacket and a blue t-shirt underneath, was seen gliding down the snow in Gulmarg, where he has gone on a two-day personal visit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skis down the slopes at Gulmarg Ski Resort, in Baramulla on Wednesday.(Imran Nissar)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg Thursday, days after he led his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - over 3,000-km-long cross-country march, which culminated in the Valley last month.

In a video by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi, donned in a jacket and a blue sweater underneath, was seen gliding down the snow in Gulmarg, where he has reportedly gone on a two-day personal visit. Tourists thronged to meet Gandhi even as was surrounded by his security. The Wayanad MP returned to Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

When pressed for comments, the former Congress president refused to take questions from the media and just greeted them with a 'namaskar', according to ANI. The Congress leader also posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, who were giving a tough time to his security personnel.

Gandhi was in Jammu and Kashmir last month for the last leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which concluded in Srinagar with flag hoisting at the Congress office. He had unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk marking the conclusion of the Yatra.

His visit comes amid the 60-member Tripura Assembly polls, the voting for which is currently underway.

(With agency inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

rahul gandhi gulmarg jammu and kashmir
