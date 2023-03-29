Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's supporters say ‘mera ghar, aapka ghar’ after eviction notice

Rahul Gandhi's supporters say ‘mera ghar, aapka ghar’ after eviction notice

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2023 01:09 PM IST

The Lok Sabha secretariat served an eviction notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Congress workers has started a ‘Mera Ghar, Aapka Ghar’ campaign to symbolically dedicated their home to former party chief Rahul Gandhi who has been asked vacate his officail bungalow in Delhi following his disqualification as Lok Sabha member. Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai and his wife have put up a board at their home in Varanasi which reads "Mera ghar Shri Rahul Gandhi ka ghar (my home is Shri Rahul Gandhi's home)". (Also Read | Wayanad bypoll soon as Rahul loses Lok Sabha seat? EC says 'no hurry, we will…')

Congress leader Ajay Rai symbolically dedicates his Varanasi home to Rahul Gandhi.
"The dictators of the country want to snatch the residence of our leader Rahul Gandhi. But, they do not know that the houses of crores of party workers across the country are that of Rahul Gandhi. In the city of Baba Vishwanath, we have dedicated our house in Lahurabir locality to Rahul Gandhi," Rai said.

He said that this campaign in support of Gandhi has been started in the entire Prayagraj region including Kashi.

"The Gandhi family dedicated to the nation the entire Anand Bhavan (in Prayagraj) worth crores. Sending an eviction notice (to Rahul Gandhi) is an act of cowardice on the part of the BJP," said Rai, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls against Modi.

Congress supporters have also posted on social media welcoming Rahul Gandhi to their home. This comes after Gandhi, replying to the Lok Sabha Secretariat's notice, said he will abide by the eviction notice, even as his party leaders slammed the government, accusing it of humiliating him.

In his communication to the LS Secretariat, Gandhi said,"thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane. As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he added.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said Rahul Gandhi has made "a home in people's heart".

“For him, every house has opened its doors. Because Rahul Gandhi has pledged to start a shop of love in the market of hatred. My leader, my inspiration, my brother Rahul ji -- 'Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar'.”

rahul gandhi congress
Sign out