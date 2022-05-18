Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Looks a lot like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Centre over price rise

Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting.(ANI file)
Updated on May 18, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In his latest swipe at the government, that may draw sharp reactions from the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India's petrol price, unemployment and communal violence graph “looks a lot like Sri Lanka”, and the Centre should not distract people.

"Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Gandhi tweeted sharing a graph comparing petrol price, unemployment and communal violence between the two nations.

The graph has similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Congress leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and said the situation in the country is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister was forced to resign amid the worst economic crisis.

 

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

