‘Looks a lot like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Centre over price rise

In his latest swipe at the government, that may draw sharp reactions from the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India's petrol price, unemployment and communal violence graph “looks a lot like Sri Lanka”, and the Centre should not distract people.

Gandhi has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.

"Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Gandhi tweeted sharing a graph comparing petrol price, unemployment and communal violence between the two nations.

The graph has similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Congress leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and said the situation in the country is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister was forced to resign amid the worst economic crisis.

