Rahul Gandhi says ‘no need to hide India’s reality from guests' amid G20 in Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is in Brussels posted a tweet on Saturday, the first day of the mega G20 event in Delhi, saying that there is no need to hide India's reality from the guests. "GOI is hiding our poor people and animals," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Congress has been continuing its attack on the government on several aspects of the G20 -- hiding the poor of the capital being Rahul Gandhi's point of objection in this tweet. The party earlier shared a video of coolie camp, a slum in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, which has been hidden from the public view ahead of the G20 summit.

Rahul Gandhi is not in Delhi as the capital hosts the world leaders for G20. Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long tour tu Europe.

In another video, Congress claimed that the many street dogs were cruelly dragged by their necks and thrown into cages as Delhi got all decked up for hosting the international leaders. "They are being denied food and water, and they are being subjected to extreme stress & fear. It is imperative that we raise our voices against such appalling acts and demand justice for these voiceless victims.," the video claimed.

Congress leaders alleged many ‘loopholes’ in the G20 arrangement as Jairam Ramesh claimed that India did not allow media to ask questions to US President Joe Biden and PM Modi after their bilateral meeting. "President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style!" Jairam Ramesh said.

'Welcoming guests with Shape of You?'

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a video and asked whether Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' was indeed being played when the G20 leaders reached India. In the video shared by Shrinate, a classical rendition of Shape of You can be heard. Sharing another video, Shrinate said the Oman head of state looked awkward and left abruptly at the cultural function. "What the hell is wrong with our diplomats? Is there no input and background done on guest’s culture sensitivity? The Oman head of state looked awkward and left abruptly," Shrinate said.

'Low-level politics': Mallikarjun Kharge on not being invited to G20 dinner

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said not inviting him to the G20 dinner is not good politics, but low-level one which the Centre should not have done. Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi reacted after Kharge was not invited to the dinner. Rahul Gandhi said it showed that the government did not respect the leader of the 60% of India.

