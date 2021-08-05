Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus meant to silence India’s youth at 'Sansad gherao' stir
india news

Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus meant to silence India’s youth at 'Sansad gherao' stir

The Congress has been leading the Opposition’s charge against the Centre over the snooping scandal. Earlier, Gandhi had accused Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of using Pegasus against India, its institutions and its democracy.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Screengrab/Indian National Congress)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Pegasus hacking controversy stating the Israeli spying software was used as a tool to silence the country’s youth. Gandhi said the Modi government has put Pegasus inside the phones of the youth.

Addressing a ‘Sansad Gehrao’ protest organised by the Youth Congress in Delhi, Gandhi said, “Brothers and sisters please remember, your mobile phone is your voice. You can express whatever you want through this mobile phone. You have to understand that Narendra Modi has put Pegasus inside your phones. Not only inside my phone. The idea of Pegasus has been inserted into the phones of the youth by Modi.”

Speaking further on software, the Congress leader said if the country’s youth speak the truth, then the Prime Minister will be present inside their phones.

Meanwhile, police said no permission was given for Thursday’s protest and about 600 people, including lawmakers, were detained. “A total of 589 people, including 28 women, two MPs and two MLAs, were detained during the protest carried out by Indian Youth Congress. No permission to carry out the protest march was given to the organiser, IYC president Srinivas BV,” New Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police used water cannons to disperse the Youth Congress workers staging the protest at Raisina road. A traffic snarl also ensued at Ashok Road and other parts of central Delhi due to the stir.

The Congress has been leading the Opposition’s charge against the Centre over the snooping scandal. Earlier, Gandhi had accused Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of using Pegasus against India, its institutions and its democracy. He had also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter and Shah’s resignation as the home minister.

The hacking controversy came into light two weeks ago after an international investigative consortium stated that several Indian, including ministers, Opposition leaders, journalists and businessmen, were potential targets of Israeli firm NSO Group’s phone hacking software called Pegasus.

The monsoon session of Parliament has been rocked by protests from opposition parties against the alleged surveillance of the country’s citizens. On Wednesday, 14 parliamentarians from the Opposition demanded an open discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and said the issue has ramifications on India’s security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi prime minister narendra modi congress
TRENDING NEWS

Cat visits neighbour’s house every day for few hours. Watch what he gets up to

Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww

89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP