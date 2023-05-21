Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said President should inaugurate the new Parliament building, not the prime minister -- days before the inauguration event scheduled on May 28. PM Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building -- a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. The Congress has called the new Parliament building PM Modi's vanity project.

Rahul Gandhi says President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM(Congress twitter)

Several opposition leaders voiced their objection to PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building citing that PM Modi is the head of the government and not the head of the legislature. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked why Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman won't inaugurate it. "Why should PM inaugurate Parliament? He is head of the executive, not legislature. We have separation of powers & Hon’ble @loksabhaspeaker & RS Chair could have inaugurated. It’s made with public money, why is PM behaving like his “friends” have sponsored it from their private funds?" Owaisi tweeted.

May 28 happens to be the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Lok Sabha secretariat said Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi this week and invited him to inaugurate the new building.

"26 November 2023- Indian Constitution which gifted parliamentary democracy to the nation shall step into 75th year which would've been befitting for inauguration of new Sansad Bhawan. But it shall be done on 28 May, birthday of Savarkar- How much relevant?" Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said.

"A complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in reply.

“While the Prime Minister is the head of the government, the President is the head of the Indian state and not inviting her for the inauguration is a blatant insult and undermines her position,” CPI general secretary D Raja said.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid on December 10, 2020. The new building is capable of accommodating a total of 1,280 members in case of a joint sitting of both the Houses.

