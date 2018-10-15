Rahul Gandhi showers promises in Madhya Pradesh, hurls darts at PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced a slew of poll promises, including farm loan waiver within 10 days, jobs to youth and bank loans to young budding entrepreneurs, if his party forms a government in Madhya Pradesh.

In his second campaign tour of the state this month, Gandhi kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal and the alleged bank frauds by fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya and jewellers Nirav Modi and Méhul Choksi.

He also took on Modi over agrarian distress, women safety, price rise, corruption, loan waiver to farmers and unemployment, the issues he has made his campaign’s talking points in recent weeks.

The Congress president is on a two-day election tour of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal belt, which sends 34 legislators to the 231-member (230 elected and one nominated) assembly.

In the 2013 assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged 20 seats while the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 12 and 2 seats, respectively.

With the BJP ruling the state for 15 consecutive years since 2003, the Congress has rested its hopes on the anti-incumbency factor and a show of unity by its leaders to wrest power from Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gandhi started his day with a visit to Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia, about 70 km from Gwalior, followed by a public meeting at a nearby stadium.

“The Congress government will work 18 hours a day to provide jobs to the youth of Madhya Pradesh,” Gandhi said with state unit chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chairperson Jyotiraditya Scindia sitting on the stage.

“Within 10 days of forming a government in Madhya Pradesh, we will announce a loan waiver for farmers. This is not just a poll promise. You can check our commitment by verifying the facts in Karnataka where our government announced a farm loan waiver within 10 days,” he said.

Sending a message to the party cadre, Gandhi said the Congress is united in ousting the BJP from power in the November 28 elections.

“There is a visible undercurrent, not of 220 volts but 440 volts in favour of the Congress this time,” he said.

“In the next Congress government, the doors of the chief minister, ministers and legislators will remain open 24 hours for party workers,” he said amid thunderous applause.

The Congress president hit out at the Prime Minister, alleging that the country’s watchman is only “protecting the interests of his 10-15 crony capitalist friends” and “ignoring the concerns” of farmers, unemployed youth and women.

He also attacked Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the alleged Vyapam, mining and e-tendering scams.

In his speech, Nath said the people of the state are feeling relieved with the model code of conduct coming into force as the chief minister has stopped announcing poll sops. “In all, he has made 21,000 announcements which have no meaning. The chief minister has turned Madhya Pradesh the number one state in terms of atrocities on women and farmers’ suicides,” he said

For his part, Scindia took a dig at Chouhan’s ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ saying that he has failed on all fronts. “There are one crore unemployed youth in Madhya Pradesh, the state has become the rape capital of India, the farmers are crying not only for adequate minimum support price but also for water and electricity,” he said.

Scindia recalled that his father Madhavrao Scindia had organised Dabra convention in 1993 to unite the party which later on went on to win the elections. In 1998, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave the oust BJP call from Dabra only, he added.

Prior to Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have also addressed public meetings in Dabra, which is about 40 km from Gwalior.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 18:36 IST