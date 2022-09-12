Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi skips inauguration of freedom fighters’ memorial, BJP seeks apology

Rahul Gandhi skips inauguration of freedom fighters’ memorial, BJP seeks apology

Published on Sep 12, 2022 04:43 PM IST

On his way to Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi was scheduled to visit a private hospital to inaugurate the memorials to freedom fighters K E Mamman and Gopinathan Nair on Sunday

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skipped the inauguration ceremony of a newly-built memorial to two freedom fighters in Kerala’s Neyattinkkara during his ongoing of Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra citing security reasons and prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek an apology.

“Factory of lies is working overtime. The programme was skipped as per security advice. ...he will visit the memorial soon,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. He said the BJP was rattled and that is why it was belittling the yatra.

“This yatra is against inflation, unemployment, and politics of hate...if they want to make issues out of containers, shoes, and shirts, it shows their uneasiness and anger. We have nothing to say about these frivolous charges,” Ramesh said in Thiruvananthapuram.

On his way to Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi was scheduled to visit a private hospital to inaugurate the memorials to freedom fighters K E Mamman and Gopinathan Nair on Sunday. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran apologised to the relatives of the two and promised Gandhi will launch the memorials later.

BJP state chief K Surendran accused Gandhi of insulting the freedom fighters. “It was on the itinerary and the function was skipped deliberately. Gandhi owes an apology to freedom fighters’ families who were waiting for him.”

BJP leader Amit Malaviya also criticised Gandhi. “He skipped the inauguration of memorial for freedom fighters. Congress leaders including PCC president K Sudhakaran and Shashi Tharoor later filled in. How soon before Rahul quits his yatra?” he tweeted.

Congress leaders said the BJP was desperate and creating an issue out of a non-issue. “The BJP and Sangh Parivar are researching hard to find reasons and their desperation is quite visible, “said Congress leader Shafi Parambhil.

