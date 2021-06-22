Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rahul Gandhi suggests '4 pillars' to fight potential third Covid-19 wave

Rahul Gandhi said in a virtual interaction with the media that these "four pillars" were developed after consultations with experts.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday suggested “four pillars” to the central government that, he said, will help it manage a potential third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). These "pillars," Gandhi said, were developed after consultation with various experts.

Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions were part of a white paper released by him to provide the Union government with "insights and information" on how to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19. Remarking that the whole country knows that a third wave is "inevitable," he added that it is also possible that there could be further waves as the virus is "continuously mutating."

Here are the “four pillars” as suggested by the Congress leader:

(1.) Understanding exactly what went wrong: According to Rahul Gandhi, this idea is the foundation of the white paper. The suggestion here is to set up a commission to see what went wrong so that the shortcomings could be corrected.

(2.) Preparation of the third wave: This includes developing critical infrastructure, ensuring availability of oxygen, among others, Gandhi said.

(3.) Economic assistance package: Remarking that coronavirus is "not just a biological phenomenon," but also an "economic and social phenomenon," he said we have to ensure that the poorest and weakest people are "provided the support that they need."

(4.) Covid-19 compensation fund: Describing the fourth and final "pillar," the Congress leader said the idea here is to provide money to those who lost their loved ones due to the viral disease. "Here, we commit our support to them and tell them that we stand with you in these difficult times," Gandhi said.

Various experts have projected that the third wave of Covid-19 will soon hit India. According to one group of experts, who were polled by news agency Reuters, this third wave is likely to arrive by as early as October.

