'Rahul Gandhi talks good, but killing Congress': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's latest barb after party exit

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has launched another sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is "disconnected from ground realities" and failing to address corruption within the party’s Punjab unit. Navjot Kaur, who is the wife of former cricketer and Punjab Congress ex-chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had previously served as a BJP MLA from Amritsar East before the couple joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. (Instagram navjot1618)

Speaking in Coimbatore, Navjot Kaur claimed that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition was unaware of developments in Punjab and that his inaction was damaging the Congress in the state. She alleged that members of his inner circle were engaged in selling election tickets while he remained uninformed, news agency PTI reported.

"Rahul Gandhi talks good. He talks sense. But what he does and what he says is very different. For the past eight months, I have been asking for a time to tell him that your people, your president or your person appointed in Punjab is not doing justice to Punjab. He's killing Congress in Punjab. I'm just asking you for a seating to tell you that your party is being destroyed in Punjab. They have already sold the tickets," said Sidhu.

Allegations of corruption Sidhu further accused Gandhi of ignoring honest voices within the party and favouring individuals she described as corrupt.

“If you are not aware of what is happening beneath you, then I am sorry, you do not deserve that chair. You are responsible for what you are doing. We (Sidhus) left everything for Punjab, and you promised us a deputy CM post with seven departments and me as an MP, but you gave us nothing,” she said.

"You gave us Local Bodies and Tourism (departments held by Navjot Singh Sidhu under CM Capt Amarinder Singh), and you wanted them to be run according to the CM… You have no time for the honest people who want to come and tell you that this is going wrong, you are not going to win Punjab."

She suggested that Gandhi lacked grassroots experience and understanding of political realities.

"He has not worked his way through the lower steps to actually be on the lower ground. I think it's very important to be grounded. What's happening at ground zero is very important for anyone.. You can't be living in a dream world," she said.

The former MLA also spoke about integrity in public life, claiming she and her family had remained honest despite financial struggles.

"We have just gained the confidence of the people of Punjab, of the people of India, by being honest and struggling financially because of that. You can point a finger at PM Modi. Try to touch him. Does he have a penny? Does he have a file against him? Try touching him personally. There is nothing against him," Sidhu added.

Why was Sidhu expelled? After former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu announced her resignation from the Congress, the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that she had been expelled.

He confirmed that while Navjot Kaur was previously under suspension, the party had now formalised her expulsion. While Kaur has been expelled from the party, her husband and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is still in the Congress.

Baghel, who was at the residence of former Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka, addressed the media alongside Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

(With inputs from ANI)