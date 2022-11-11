Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, this little girl conversation has Congress leader's 'whole heart’

Rahul Gandhi, this little girl conversation has Congress leader's 'whole heart’

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:39 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's mass outreach programme led by Rahul Gandhi, entered its 65th day on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded, Maharashtra.
ByHT News Desk

Congress on Thursday shared a video of a heartwarming conversation between senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and a child during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a nearly three-minute long video, the two can be heard discussing topics ranging from toffees, and dogs to career.

The video starts with Gandhi asking, “It's going to be a problem, right?” in an apparent response to the girl's wish to join the police force.

To this, the girl replies, “Koi toh koi chor ban jaayenga na… (but somebody has to be thief…)”

“If everybody becomes police, there's won't be anything left for the thieves to steal,” Gandhi added to the conversation. “Then the police will be jobless.”

The girl insists, “But somebody will be there to steal.”

When asked about what her parents do, she can be heard telling Rahul Gandhi that they work for the Congress party and were involved in managing the yatra in Nanded district.

Watch the full conversation here:

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's mass outreach programme led by Rahul Gandhi, entered its 65th day on Friday. The Maharashtra leg of the yatra is turning out to be a show of strength of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition that governed the state for over two and a half years before a vertical split in Shiv Sena paved way for Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray is expected to the join the yatra when it enters Hingoli district later today. He is scheduled to join the foot march around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir.

On Thursday evening, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and actor Sushant Singh.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra congress + 1 more
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out