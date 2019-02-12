Rahul Gandhi to address Congress Seva Dal national meet on February 14

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address All India Congress Seva Dal Maha Adhiveshan (grand meet) in Ajmer (Rajasthan) on February 14.

Seva Dal’s chief organiser Lalji Desai said the two-day sixth maha adhiveshan is being organised after 30 years on February 13-14, and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing it on Thursday.

The last five maha adhiveshans of Seva Dal were held in 1958, 1961, 1983, 1984 and 1989.

A release of the event states that the highlights of the maha adhiveshan would be - In the year of Gandhi 150, reflect on various values Gandhi wanted to imbibe in the country and ensure grassroot level programmes are developed for the entire year to engage in all parts of the country so that we celebrate Gandhi 150 in its true sense; and garner support from Seva Dal volunteers, fellow Congressmen and like-minded people to fight fascist and corrupt forces in the country and ensure Gandhian ideology flourishes in the country.

A mega rally on the penultimate day will be one of the major highlights of the two-day national maha adhiveshan.

This rally will be addressed by Congress president.

As part of this rally, Seva Dal volunteers will present the following activities to the leadership and the nation:

1. Display of parade by each state with band troops

2. Seva Dal drills and display program

3. All volunteers to take voluntary pledge for the development of Seva Dal and Congress

4. The leadership team comprising all levels and its members will present the declaration to Congress president.

