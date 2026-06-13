Rahul Gandhi to launch nationwide student conventions against 'exam scandals' from June 17

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a series of large student conventions across the country beginning in Kota on June 17, as the Congress steps up its campaign over alleged "examination scandals" and issues affecting youth.

KC Venugopal stated that as part of this nationwide campaign, the party will reiterate Rahul Gandhi's call to mobilise students through extensive outreach by the NSUI, Youth Congress, PCCs, DCCs, and local units. (@INCIndia/PTI)

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According to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, the events will later be held in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14, bringing together students, job aspirants, youth organisations and educators.

"Rahul Gandhi will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (17 June), Allahabad (10 July), Patna (11 July) and Delhi (14 July), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators and all those directly affected by examination scandals," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader stated that as part of this nationwide campaign, the party will reiterate Rahul Gandhi's call to mobilise students through extensive outreach by the NSUI, Youth Congress, PCCs, DCCs, and local units across the country. "Physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools, and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings, and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale," Venugopal said.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting Rahul Gandhi's conviction that the aspirations of young Indians must not be sacrificed to corruption, incompetence, or political indifference, the movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability for repeated examination failures and paper leak scandals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting Rahul Gandhi's conviction that the aspirations of young Indians must not be sacrificed to corruption, incompetence, or political indifference, the movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability for repeated examination failures and paper leak scandals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Venugopal further stated that the movement will take to the streets the demands earlier articulated by Rahul Gandhi, including decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, strict legal action against those involved in paper leak rackets, and accountability at the highest levels of government, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venugopal further stated that the movement will take to the streets the demands earlier articulated by Rahul Gandhi, including decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, strict legal action against those involved in paper leak rackets, and accountability at the highest levels of government, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister. {{/usCountry}}

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"Having repeatedly raised these issues, Rahul Gandhi has made the defence of merit, fairness, and equal opportunity for youth a pressing matter of national importance, stated Venugopal.

This comes after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses.

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