Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to meet Bihar Congress leaders tomorrow
india news

Rahul Gandhi to meet Bihar Congress leaders tomorrow

BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha said all prominent leaders, including Members of Parliament and assembly, former presidents, and former legislature party leaders have been asked to be in New Delhi for the meeting
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet senior party leaders from Bihar in New Delhi on Wednesday, people aware of the matter said. The meet has been scheduled ahead of a likely reshuffle in the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC).

BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha said all prominent leaders, including Members of Parliament and assembly, former presidents, and former legislature party leaders have been asked to be in New Delhi for the meeting.

Earlier, the All-India Congress Committee in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Das said the process for nomination of the new BPCC chief would be initiated after their meeting with Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP