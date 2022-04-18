Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana next month to address farmers’ meet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it is the responsibility of the Telangana government and central government to procure paddy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on May 6 and 7 to participate in a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal. (Agencies)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByAgencies, Hyderabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on May 6 and 7 to participate in a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal.

“Rahul Gandhi is going to come to Telangana’s Warangal district on May 6 and 7. The main issue is of the farmers. Farmers are in distress in the state. The state government is not buying the farmers’ crops, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to waive off farmers’ loans but hasn’t done anything and that is why Congress is going to hold a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Revanth Reddy said. “The farmers who committed suicide should be given 10 lakh,” he added.

“Both TRS and BJP are running a conspiracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR are one. We will keep fighting against these parties. We fought in Parliament. Modi didn’t listen to us and we also fought in assembly and KCR didn’t listen to us. So we fought in Sansad and now we are planning to fight on the roads,” said Reddy.

The Congress MP said that it is the responsibility of the state government and central government to procure paddy.

“Modi and KCR for their political gain held a blame game by putting farmers into distress. Since the date of Rahul Gandhi was fixed, KCR has taken the decision to purchase paddy,” alleges Reddy.

“The farmers who sold their crop at less price than MSP to Miller’s should be given compensation,” he added.

The TRS chief on Monday sat on a protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Union government over the paddy procurement policy.

On Tuesday, Rao said the state government decided to purchase paddy from farmers within three to four days. He requested all the farmers in the state to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

