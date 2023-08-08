Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Aug 12, 1st time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Aug 12, 1st time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

PTI |
Aug 08, 2023 03:02 PM IST

Gandhi was reinstated as MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on August 12-13, his first trip to his constituency after being reinstated as a member of Parliament, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Also read: Amethi, Rae Bareli on Congress, BJP's mind after SC relief to Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Gandhi was reinstated as MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

"On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!" Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi is MP again: What Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said

Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after the metropolitan court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in the case a day earlier.

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction, after which he approached the apex court on July 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
rahul gandhi congress wayanad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP