Rahul Gandhi unfit for politics, says Himanta Biswa Sarma; 'One moment he's listening'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi is not fit for politics and has no systematic seriousness. Everything starts with non-seriousness and then comes arrogance, Sarma said about the Congress leader in an interview with ANI in the second episode of 'Podcast with Smita Prakash'. "This moment he is talking to you, the next moment he will go outside and crack a joke while you will keep waiting for him. And then he will arrive after half an hour," the Assam chief minister and the former Congressman said.

The comments come as the Congress is set to choose the next president which has set off a crisis in Rajasthan.

"But most importantly, he has a big family like he is a feudal lord. Even today, he is not the Congress president but he takes all decisions. Why is the entire party behind you if you have taken the responsibility for the loss of the Lok Sabha election defeat?" the chief minister said.

"You have no post but you are exercising your power. You have had no post in UPA 1 or 2, but everybody was going to their house. You want to enjoy the power without accountability," Sarma said.

'My son was in Doon school and he told me…'

On leaving the Congress after being associated with the party for , Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was in two minds before quitting the party. "My son was in the same school in which Rahul Gandhi also studied. He was in Class 9. He said Rahul Gandhi was a former student of the school but the students discuss that none of Rahul Gandhi's words impressed them. Then I thought that if this is what a Class 8-9 student thinks -- who is otherwise not involved in politics - then it means you should not stay in the party at all," Sarma said.

"Whenever a leader quits the party, they say you have betrayed the family. They won't say you have betrayed the nation. But the nation made you an MP. But they think they made someone the MP," the Assam CM said.

'Your life starts and ends with Gandhi'

On the inside culture of the Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that life starts and ends with Gandhi in the party. "It is like when you join a guru and you surrender everything to that guru. I don't know who started this. But it is like that...when I joined the BJP and saw a sea of people in Guwahati welcoming me, I felt sorry that I stayed with the Congress for so long," he said.

On Bharat Jodo

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra about which Himanta Biswa Sarma already made some controversial remarks, he said when a national political leader takes out such a foot march, it generally carries a lot of significance. "But talk about your vision of India in the next 25 years. You are only talking about the half pant of the RSS. You are venting out your anger. Then you are meeting some controversial pastor," Himanta said.

(With ANI inputs)

