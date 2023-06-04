Rahul Gandhi spotted on Times Square billboard ahead of New York visit. Watch

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to New York, a Times Square billboard displayed the Congress leader with visuals from Bharat Jodo Yatra. The disqualified Lok Sabha MP, currently on a six day tour of the US spanning across three cities, is set to address the Indian-American diaspora at the Javits Center on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at an event, in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2023. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after his remarks on various topics, including the new Parliament building row and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in interactions at San Francisco and Washington DC caused a furore back home.

Videos of the billboard feature, said to be located on a broadway between the 45th and 46th streets of Downtown New York, shared by party leaders and supporters on social media showed a montage from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acquiring screen space on one of the world's busiest and most renowned intersections is considered to be an accomplishment by many. The promotional video comes in the backdrop of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy overlooking arrangements for Gandhi’s Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) meeting in New York on Sunday.

How much does a Times Square advertisement cost?

According to various advertising websites, the cost of screen time on one of the digital billboards in the middle of Times Square will range anywhere between $5,000 - $50,000 ( ₹4 lakh - ₹41 lakh) per day and is subject to change as per time, location and props required.

What is Gandhi up to in the US?

The former party president arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday and concluded his visit to Washington on Friday, during which he had a series of meetings with the think-tank community, academicians, eminent Indian Americans and the media. Gandhi also discussed the importance of the India-US relationship during cordial meetings with officials from the White House and the Biden administration, news agency PTI reported quoting his close aide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of his visit to New York, the Congress leader will reportedly attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

During his two-day visit to New York, he will meet with thinkers at the Harvard Club at Harvard University and a bunch of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry, participate in a lunch event, and address a public gathering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON