From 'if Modiji sits next to God' to 'Guru Nanak went to Thailand': Rahul Gandhi's US trip so far

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United states where he would be covering three-cities, viz., San Francisco, Washinton DC and New York. On the first day of his visit, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco where he discussed about data safety, politics, unity, and the state of democracy in India. Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, California. (ANI)

He even talked about his disqualification as a member of parliament (MP) in response to a series of questions from Indian students at the Stanford University Campus in California.

‘Hello, Modi!’: Rahul Gandhi, in US, alleges his phone is being tapped

On the issue of Pegasus spyware and similar technologies, Gandhi told the audience he is not worried about it. At one point of time he said he knows his phone is being tapped. And jokingly said, "Hello! Mr Modi" on his iPhone. Read more

‘Huge opportunity’: What Rahul Gandhi said in the US about Lok Sabha disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not imagine his disqualification from Lok Sabha was possible when he joined politics but asserted that it has given him a "huge opportunity" to serve the people. Read more

‘Thank you for holding up Indian flag’, Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian diaspora in San Francisco

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in America in San Francisco, made strong remarks about politics, unity, and the state of democracy in India. Read more

'If you sat Modiji down next to God': Rahul Gandhi in US; ‘BJP did Sengol thing as…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an address in the United States on Wednesday said India was being run by a group of people who were 'absolutely convinced' that they knew everything. Read more

Rahul Gandhi's reaction to 'Khalistan slogans' in US and a political row: Watch

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about 'mobbat ke dukan (shops of love)' in 'nafrat ke bazaar (market of hatred)', some slogans were raised. "Welcome, welcome," Rahul Gandhi said reiterating 'nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan'. Read more

On Rahul Gandhi's 'Guru Nanak went to Thailand', BJP leader says, 'How much...'

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a gathering in the US, he referred to Guru Nanak and his teachings of being humble. "We walked nothing compared to Guru Nanak ji. I read somewhere that Guru Nanak ji had gone all the way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he had gone to Thailand. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON