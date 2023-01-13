Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi visits Sharad Yadav's family: 'Learnt a lot from him'. Video

Rahul Gandhi visits Sharad Yadav's family: 'Learnt a lot from him'. Video

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:25 PM IST

He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.

Rahul Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.(@IYC/ Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid respects to former Union Minister Sharad Yadav at his residence here, and said he had learnt a lot about politics from the veteran politician.

Also Read| President Murmu, PM Modi lead in paying tribute to Sharad Yadav

The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Gandhi paid his respects to Yadav at the veteran politician's residence here and was seen consoling the bereaved family members.

Speaking with reporters, Gandhi recounted his interaction with Yadav during a car journey and said that was the start of a relationship.

He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.

Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.

"Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi early Friday.

Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, came to Delhi from Punjab where the yatra is having a break day Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
rahul gandhi sharad yadav congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP