Rahul Gandhi visits Sharad Yadav's family: 'Learnt a lot from him'. Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid respects to former Union Minister Sharad Yadav at his residence here, and said he had learnt a lot about politics from the veteran politician.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| President Murmu, PM Modi lead in paying tribute to Sharad Yadav

The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi paid his respects to Yadav at the veteran politician's residence here and was seen consoling the bereaved family members.

Speaking with reporters, Gandhi recounted his interaction with Yadav during a car journey and said that was the start of a relationship.

He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.

Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.

"Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi early Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, came to Delhi from Punjab where the yatra is having a break day Friday.