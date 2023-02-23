Rahul Gandhi was ridiculed but he didn't stop: Sharad Pawar's praise

Signalling NCP will be on board of any Cngress-led opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Nationalist Congress party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra as he addressed an event in Pune. "A few days ago, a young man walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Those who hold power of the country have never appreciated it. That man only wanted to see the country -- if there is any lack n the country. Rahul Gandhi toured the country from a viewpoint of addressing collectively what is lacking in the country. He was ridiculed but he did not think about it. he kept walking and meeting people," Sharad Pawar said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar praised Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra and also endorsed his concerns over the China issue.

The comment comes amid a political crisis of his party's Maharashtra partner Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray shiv Sena which has been denied its right to the Shiv Sena name and the bow and the arrow symbol, and at the national level, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has given a call for congress-led opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Congress is a big party, let them lead. We accept Congress' leadership," Pawar said at a press meet where he also commented on what foreign minister S Jaishankar said about China.

Calling Rahul Gandhi's stance on the China issue right, Pawar said, "China has stationed more troops on their side, and they have also made good infrastructure like roads, lights, water, etc. Be it Rahul or any other opposition leader, they have repeatedly raised this issue and we continue to raise it even today."

In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar criticised Rahul Gandhi and his statements on the LAC and asked: "Who sent the Army to the LAC? Rahul Gandhi did not send them. Narendra Modi sent them. We have today the largest peacetime deployment in our history on the China border."

