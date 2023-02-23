Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi was ridiculed but he didn't stop: Sharad Pawar's praise

Rahul Gandhi was ridiculed but he didn't stop: Sharad Pawar's praise

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Feb 23, 2023 06:10 AM IST

Sharad Pawar said Rahul Gandhi is right on the China issue. “China has not transgressed into our side, we agree, but they have developed a good infrastructure on their side and we should not ignore it,” Sharad Pawar said.

Signalling NCP will be on board of any Cngress-led opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Nationalist Congress party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra as he addressed an event in Pune. "A few days ago, a young man walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Those who hold power of the country have never appreciated it. That man only wanted to see the country -- if there is any lack n the country. Rahul Gandhi toured the country from a viewpoint of addressing collectively what is lacking in the country. He was ridiculed but he did not think about it. he kept walking and meeting people," Sharad Pawar said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar praised Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra and also endorsed his concerns over the China issue.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar praised Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra and also endorsed his concerns over the China issue.

The comment comes amid a political crisis of his party's Maharashtra partner Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray shiv Sena which has been denied its right to the Shiv Sena name and the bow and the arrow symbol, and at the national level, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has given a call for congress-led opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Congress is a big party, let them lead. We accept Congress' leadership," Pawar said at a press meet where he also commented on what foreign minister S Jaishankar said about China.

Calling Rahul Gandhi's stance on the China issue right, Pawar said, "China has stationed more troops on their side, and they have also made good infrastructure like roads, lights, water, etc. Be it Rahul or any other opposition leader, they have repeatedly raised this issue and we continue to raise it even today."

"China has stationed more troops on their side, and they have also made good infrastructure like roads, lights, water, etc. Be it Rahul or any other opposition leader, they have repeatedly raised this issue and we continue to raise it even today," Pawar said. In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar criticised Rahul Gandhi and his statements on the LAC and asked: "Who sent the Army to the LAC? Rahul Gandhi did not send them. Narendra Modi sent them. We have today the largest peacetime deployment in our history on the China border."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar rahul gandhi
sharad pawar rahul gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out