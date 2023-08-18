Rahul Gandhi watches football match during his visit in Leh | Video

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen enjoying a football match in Leh on Friday. The leader sat down among the audience to watch the match and also shook hands with the players. Many people were also seen taking selfies with Rahul sitting beside them during the match.

Earlier in the day, the leader was also seen interacting with the youth of the region. Attacking the BJP in his speech in Leh Rahul said, “The foundation of freedom of India is the Constitution…What the BJP is doing is… it is placing its own people in key parts of the institutional structure… If you go to the ministers in the government of India and ask them are you actually making the decisions in your ministry… they'll tell you that there's a gentleman who we have to work with to decide what happens in our ministry…”

At the event, he also shook a leg with the people.

The Congress leader is also expected to visit the Kargil Memorial during his stay. He will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20 at the Pangong Lake in Ladakh and will also attend the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

This is Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Article 370 and 35 (A).

The Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

