Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi writes to PM on Kashmiri Pandits: ‘Calling them beggars…’

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM on Kashmiri Pandits: ‘Calling them beggars…’

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 07:24 PM IST

Taking up the issue of the Kashmiri Pandits, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi in which he condemned Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's 'beggar' remark on Pandits.

Srinagar, Jan 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets during the concluding event of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, amid heavy snowfall, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)
Srinagar, Jan 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets during the concluding event of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, amid heavy snowfall, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to not force Kashmiri Pandit government officials to return to the Valley amid the "targetted killings" by the terrorists -- without adequate security. "Hope you are well. Through this letter, I want to draw your attention to the pain of the Kashmiri Pandits. Targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other people are continuing in the Valley. As part of my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu who told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir," the letter read.

"In this situation, without the guarantee of security, forcing them to return to their work in Kashmir is a cruel move. The government can accommodate these Kashmiri Pandit govt staff in other departments," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

"It is very irresponsible of the LG to use words like 'beggar' for them. Probably, you are not aware of the insensitive approach of the local administration," the letter said.

When Rahul Gandhi met the delegation of the Kashmiri Pandits he said LG told them they should not beg. "Leiutenant Governor ji, Pandits are not begging, they are asking for their rights," Rahul Gandhi said demanding an apology from the LG.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
rahul gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out